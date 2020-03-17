WWN Announces Indefinite Postponement of WRESTLExpo

WWN has announced the postponement of WRESTLExpo following WWE’s decision to pull WrestleMania 36 from Tampa. The company sent an email blast announcing the decision to indefinitely postpone the event on Monday evening, as you can see below.

The move was largely expected, as WWN said over the weekend that they would be following WWE’s lead in terms of how to handle the WrestleMania weekend events. The announcement notes that they will be working out how to do ticket refunds and such over the next few weeks:

With a heavy heart, we must inform you that all WRESTLExpo events have been postponed indefinitely.

WWN is a small business. We have been hit hard by the current climate. We ask for your patience as we work out ticket refunds and other options. We will contract ticket holders over the next few weeks. In the meantime, you can contact us at [email protected] for assistance.

We have tens of thousands of dollars in deposits and other expenses we are currently trying to recover. As we recover this, we will issue refunds. It is the best we can do. We understand your frustration and need for a refund. We will eventually make you whole and do right for you. We are humbly asking for some time.

We only survive because of your support. WWN has produced over 600 events since 2002. Your support has resulted in thousands of wrestlers having a platform to launch and enhance their career. Your support has put money directly into all these talenta’ pockets. We were only able to do this because of you. Now we need your support in another way- patience.

Thank you while you wait until we are able to remedy this situation. We are all in the WWN Family together. We will make things right with you.

We will persevere. We will adapt. We will be stronger.