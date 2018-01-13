WWE News: WWN Live Confirms Gabe Sapolsky Signing With WWE, New Video Looks At The History of Balor Club, Nia Jax and Apollo Crew Hype Mixed Match Challenge

– WWN Live has confirmed that Gabe Sapolsky has signed with WWE in their latest e-mail alert.

Sapolsky said in a statement: “I am beyond excited about what the future will bring. I need to give my most heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported me on this 24 year journey. I truly wouldn’t be here without you. I never forget that and will always work my hardest to bring you the best product possible. I want to make it clear that I am still committed to doing the same job I have always done for WWN and EVOLVE. I go 100% in everything I do and will never let up. In fact, I feel that 2018 will be the will be biggest year in WWN history with the launch of the Club WWN subscription service at WWNLive.com. I can’t wait for EVOLVE this Saturday and Sunday in New York City. EVOLVE will be the place for talent to make and improve their reputations. It can be new players like Darby Allin, Austin Theory and Priscilla Kelly, who really began getting noticed in 2017. It can be established players like Zack Sabre Jr., who raised his game and staked his claim as being one of the best in the world with his EVOLVE Championship reign, or Keith Lee, who had a rep going into 2017 but became THE MAN in 2017 as a singles star. I am highly anticipating seeing more talent develop up and down the card in 2018. It has the making of a special year.”

– WWE has released a new video look at the history of Balor Club.

– WWE has also released a video of Nia Jax and Apollo Crews, who will be fighting for Susan G. Komen in the Mixed Match Challenge. Titus O’Neil continues to annoy Nia in the video.