WWN News: Update on FloSports Lawsuit, Shows Will Not Stream on WWE Network, FIP Event Canceled

– WWN Live has yet to be served with the lawsuit by FloSports that was filed against them over breach of contract, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company has yet to receive the suit, which was filed last month.

The lawsuit from FloSports alleges that WWN Live used false information to get inflated prices from them during their negotiations. It was reported earlier today that IPW-UK had announced they will not work with FloSports going forward, and they were the only company set to have a live broadcast on the service.

– Gabe Sapolsky told talent today in an email that the company is considering other possibilities for airing events moving ahead, but in an attempt to kill any rumors he made it clear that the WWE Network is not currently an option.

– The company has canceled an FIP event for this month in Florida, which was never officially announced. They’re running a SHINE event on October 20th.