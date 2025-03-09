wrestling / News
wXw 16 Carat Gold 2025 Night Two Results 3.8.25: Quarterfinals Conclude, More
Night two of the wXw 16 Carat Gold 2025 tournament took place on Saturday, with the semifinals now officially set. You can see the full results below from the Oberhausen, Germany show (per Cagematch.net):
* Pre-Show Match: Masaaki Mochizuki def. Adam Priest
* Elijah Blum def. Cara Noir
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Laurance Roman def. Axel Tischer
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Masha Slamovich def. Bobby Gunns
* Aigle Blanc, Daisuke Sekimoto & Michael Oku def. Hektor Invictus, Nick Schreier & Thomas Shire
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ahura def. Psycho Clown
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament Quarterfinal Match: 1 Called Manders def. Leon Slater
* wXw European Championship Match: Mike D Vecchio def. Levaniel
* wXw World Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Big Bucks def. High Performer Ltd., Planet Gojirah, and Young Blood
Er hat seinen Titel endlich zurück! #AndStill wXw European Champion, @MikeDvecchio.
Schau dir jetzt den Livestream auf #wXwNOW oder @Triller_TV+ an.
🇩🇪 https://t.co/IjAzAMzxpS
🇬🇧 https://t.co/9RBBHq8MHJ
Pic by @BeautyInCombat pic.twitter.com/ffHCIx9pOr
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 8, 2025
#AndNew wXw World Tag Team Champions, Big Bucks!
Sie besiegen Young Blood, Planet Gojirah und HighPerformer Ltd. im brutalen TLC 4-Way Titelmatch…
Schau #wXw16Carat Gold Night 2 im Replay auf #wXwNOW oder @Triller_TV+
🇩🇪 https://t.co/IjAzAMA5fq
🇬🇧 https://t.co/9RBBHq9kxh… pic.twitter.com/eGUUJuH8yw
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 8, 2025
