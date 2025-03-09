wXw 16 Carat Gold 2025 Night Two Results 3.8.25: Quarterfinals Conclude, More

Night two of the wXw 16 Carat Gold 2025 tournament took place on Saturday, with the semifinals now officially set. You can see the full results below from the Oberhausen, Germany show (per Cagematch.net):

* Pre-Show Match: Masaaki Mochizuki def. Adam Priest

* Elijah Blum def. Cara Noir

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Laurance Roman def. Axel Tischer

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Masha Slamovich def. Bobby Gunns

* Aigle Blanc, Daisuke Sekimoto & Michael Oku def. Hektor Invictus, Nick Schreier & Thomas Shire

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ahura def. Psycho Clown

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament Quarterfinal Match: 1 Called Manders def. Leon Slater

* wXw European Championship Match: Mike D Vecchio def. Levaniel

* wXw World Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Big Bucks def. High Performer Ltd., Planet Gojirah, and Young Blood