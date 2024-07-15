wrestling / News
Wyatt Sicks Leave Pat McAfee Another VHS Tape On His Show
July 15, 2024 | Posted by
Pat McAfee got another visit from the Wyatt Sicks during today’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show, as they left him another VHS tape. McAfee has been the target of the group in recent weeks, as they deliver their VHS tapes to him in boxes. The videos feature therapy sessions between Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy.
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON⁉️#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bkHhYNLYPa
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 15, 2024