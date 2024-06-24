Xavier Woods Reflects On 20 Years In Wrestling, Says WWE Singles Title Remains His Top Goal

Xavier Woods is celebrating his 20th anniversary in wrestling, and he says he still plans to win WWE singles gold. The New Day member posted a video to Twitter talking about his two decades in the business and talked about how he still has joining his New Day brothers Big E. and Kofi Kingston as a singles champion on his to-do list.

“I’ve been able to see my brothers, Big E and Kofi both go on to become heavyweight champions,” Woods said (per Fightful). “I got to fulfill my boyhood dream of becoming King of the Ring. The reason that was so important to me is because through the entirety of my career, there are certain doors that have been closed to me by myself. I always figured that winning King of the Ring was my way to then open those doors that I could previously not get into. I ended up winning King of the Ring and all of those doors were still shut to me for whatever reason.”

He continued, “So 20 years deep, there’s still things that I want to do. There’s still things that I have to do, honestly, and at the top of that list is becoming a single champion in WWE. I’ve got to prove to myself that I can do it. I have to.”