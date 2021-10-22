Xavier Woods Comments on King of the Ring Win After WWE Crown Jewel (Video)

Xavier Woods is on Cloud Nine after winning King of the Ring at WWE Crown Jewel, and he discussed the win in a post-match video. WWE posted the video of Woods backstage reacting to the win, which you can see below.

“I haven’t been nervous in years because I’ve been doing this for so long,” Woods said (per Fightful). “Nothing’s really new, you know. So, I’ve been nervous all day. I was nervous all match. Normally, I’m nervous and then music hits and I go through the curtain and it’s fine, everything goes away and I’m in the zone. I’ve never felt anything like this. I couldn’t hear anything. I couldn’t feel anything. It was like I was in a wind tunnel and the only thing that mattered was Finn. I don’t know, it’s just this weird new feeling. Which is weird because I’m 17 years in and I have a new feeling and that’s really cool.”

He continued, “Almost 20 years in wrestling; since I was 17. This is the only real thing — this and tag team stuff. Love tag team wrestling. This is the only singles accolade that I’ve ever cared about. Titles are cool. Even that white leather IC title is so dope, but I only care about this. Like you know that you can do something, and you know that it’s possible but there’s something in your head that says, ‘This will never happen. This is a pipe dream. You’ve done well enough. Be happy with what you have.’ So, I don’t know, I guess I never actually really believed that would actually ever happen for me.”