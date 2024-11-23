Xavier Woods Looks Back At the New Day & Usos’ Hell In A Cell Match

The New Day and The Usos did battle inside Hell in a Cell back in 2017, and Xavier Woods recently reflected on the match. The tag team Cell match took place at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 and was a rare example of a tag team match taking place in the famed structure. Woods spoke about the bout in his appearance on SEN, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the New Day vs. Usos rivalry: “We fought them before. When we first encountered the Usos, it was good. The matches were great and we had great chemistry, but it didn’t pop off like it did the next time we encountered the Usos and they had a shift when they were more Bloodline Usos. At that time, we were on a rise, and they were on a rise, but it was kind of at a plateau. Us meeting each other at that moment in time was perfect for all of us because it became a situation where they believe they are the best, and they have evidence. We believe we’re the best, and we also have that evidence. Now, there is no choice but to fight. To go back and forth with those guys helped us hone in on who we were and I think it helped them hone in on who they were.”

On working the Hell in the Cell match: “Being able to have those battles over such a long period of time, so have every match be so different, and to be able to work hard enough to earn the right to be in a Hell in a Cell match. They’re not just handed out. It’s not candy in a Pez dispenser. Being able to have that Hell in a Cell match and put the level of violence into it that we were able to put into it, it was a really good thing for tag team wrestling and a really good way to cap off that chapter of New Day-Usos, and made all of us better.”