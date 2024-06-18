– As noted, a singles match between Karrion Kross and Xavier Woods was scheduled for last night’s WWE Raw. However, the match never took place. Fightful Select reports that the match was pulled from last night’s show for unknown reasons. It looks like Woods and Kross will instead wrestle next week.

– Fightful Select also reports that a source within WWE has responded to the recent issues of wrestlers slipping on the ropes, specifically over the weekend at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. It’s said that the slips are being blamed on the ropes used in Scotland and just bad luck. WWE officials are said to not be particularly concerned about the issue moving forward.

– As noted, WWE isn’t expected to have a press junket during Money in the Bank Week due to the event happening shortly after July 4. However, Fightful notes that some talent will be speaking to the media at community events planned for the week WWE typically holds in the host city before a premium live event.