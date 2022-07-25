XFL Announces Team Markets For Reboot’s Inaugural Season in February

The XFL will relaunch in Febraruy with eight teams in their own home cities, and the league announced those markets on Sunday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson co-owned league announced on Sunday that they will have eight franchises based in Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.

You can see the full announcement below along with the livestreamed announcement video. The full article at the above link also lists some of each team’s coaching staff.

XFL UNVEILS TEAM MARKETS AND VENUES: ARLINGTON, HOUSTON, ORLANDO, LAS VEGAS, SAN ANTONIO, SEATTLE, ST. LOUIS, WASHINGTON D.C.

XFL season to kick off on February 18, 2023

The XFL is excited to announce the cities and venues that its teams will call home, starting with the upcoming season which will kick off on February 18, 2023. The announcement was made this evening by Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner, and Dwayne Johnson, Owner, at an XFL Townhall event hosted at Texas Live! in Arlington, TX and streamed live on the XFL’s YouTube page. The XFL’s cities and venues, as well as its Head Coach pairings, are as follows:

* Arlington, TX (Choctaw Stadium)

Bob Stoops

* Houston, TX (TDECU Stadium)

Wade Phillips

* Orlando, FL (Camping World Stadium)

Terrell Buckley

* Las Vegas, NV (to be announced)

Rod Woodson

* San Antonio, TX (The Alamodome)

Hines Ward

* Seattle, WA (Lumen Field)

Jim Haslett

* St. Louis, MO (The Dome)

Anthony Becht

* Washington D.C. (Audi Field)

Reggie Barlow

“We’ve had a clear vision for the XFL – the values to instill, the diversity of our leaders, the innovation of the game and how we want to deeply engage with our communities so they can help bring this vision to life. Today, our league takes another step closer to 2023 kickoff as we officially announce where our teams will play,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. “What brings a league to life is the passion of the fandom behind it. In each of these cities we will co-create with our fans and build these teams from the ground up so that they represent the unique fabric of our communities. We welcome all football fans to join us as we get ready for kickoff in February.”

“As Dany, Gerry Cardinale and I put pen to paper rebuilding this league, the first thing we identified as one of the most important elements for the XFL to be successful was selecting the iconic cities and venues for our teams,” said Dwayne Johnson, XFL Owner. “For each community to join in the rally cries of their chosen team, to support and lift up these players and their families who would be representing each city…THEIR city…we needed to make sure we were including the most important voices in the room – the fans – when making these decisions. We have been working on cool, new logos and innovative uniforms, that match the dynamic and innovative vision of our league. We can’t wait to share in the electrifying excitement from fans once they meet their new ‘hometown team’. We’ll see you at kickoff.”

“The common theme amongst our new and returning cities is a shared passion for the game of football,” said Gerry Cardinale, Founder and Managing Partner at RedBird Capital Partners. “There is a legitimate demand for spring football in North America. It is our job to deliver a world class football experience both on and off the field and it is our mission to be the #1 Spring League in the world.”

“We are incredibly excited to announce our cities and venues and to match each with their Head Coach, many of whom have a personal history in these new home markets,” said Russ Brandon, President. “Earlier today we wrapped up our last showcase of the summer in Arlington, with other showcases taking place in D.C. and Orlando last month. I’ve been extremely impressed with not only the turnout at all of these events, but the level of skill and talent these players exhibited. With our football operations team firing on all cylinders, I’m extremely optimistic about our future and the dynamic football we will deliver to our fans this upcoming spring.”

The XFL will kick off on February 18, 2023 in partnership with its new, exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

