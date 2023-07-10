wrestling / News
Various News: XFL Holds Showcases In DC and St. Louis, Magnum TA Virtual Signing
– The XFL held between-season showcases over the weekend in Washington, DC and St. Louis. You can see a couple of posts to Twitter featuring the showcases.
The relaunched league finished its inaugural season in May and will return in 2024.
What a morning, Defense.
Thanks to everyone who came by.
Way to bet on yourself 👏@ANCcombines | #XFLShowcase pic.twitter.com/Fbwj325oV0
— XFL (@XFL2023) July 9, 2023
✈️🚃🚗. What a great weekend for the @XFL2023 Showcases in STL and DC. Grateful to be at two great facilities and see so many talented players! #betonyourself @MBUFootball @TerpsFootball pic.twitter.com/k7BRhz7B5O
— David Dykeman (@DDykemanXFL) July 9, 2023
– Magnum TA is set to do a virtual signing for Highspots Auctions on Thursday starting at 5 PM ET. You can pre-order items to be signed and learn more here.
