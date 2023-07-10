wrestling / News

Various News: XFL Holds Showcases In DC and St. Louis, Magnum TA Virtual Signing

July 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
XFL New Logo 2020 Image Credit: XFL, Redbird Capital

– The XFL held between-season showcases over the weekend in Washington, DC and St. Louis. You can see a couple of posts to Twitter featuring the showcases.

The relaunched league finished its inaugural season in May and will return in 2024.

– Magnum TA is set to do a virtual signing for Highspots Auctions on Thursday starting at 5 PM ET. You can pre-order items to be signed and learn more here.

