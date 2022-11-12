XFL To Hold Official Draft Next Week

The XFL has announced that they will hold their official draft next week, on November 15-17 in Las Vegas. The league recently revealed their new teams and logos heading into the 2023 season. The press release reads:

XFL DRAFT WEEK TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 15-17 IN LAS VEGAS

ZOA Energy to partner on Draft activities

Arlington, TX (November 10, 2022) – XFL Draft Week will be held November 15-17 at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. XFL Ownership, Head Coaches and league football operations will all be in attendance for the inaugural event.

The week’s activities will kick off on Tuesday, November 15, at 11 am PT/2 pm ET with a live-streamed Quarterback Selection Show, hosted by ESPN’s Stormy Buonantony. During the show, XFL Head Coaches will officially announce their team’s quarterbacks. The show will air live on XFL.com.

The events in Las Vegas will continue as the League kicks off two days of Draft action, where Head Coaches will make position selections alongside Directors of Player Personnel.

“Holding our draft where so many dynamic sports stories have been written is the perfect backdrop for this important XFL milestone,” said Chairwoman and Owner Dany Garcia. “The Draft is just the start of an incredible new chapter for these players. We cannot wait to welcome this inspiring new talent to the XFL.”

“Sometimes in life all you need is one shot to prove yourself and the XFL provides that chance,” added Owner Dwayne Johnson. “These players have been working hard and beating the odds. We have seen their passion at the showcases, we have seen their commitment to the game, and now we – as owners, coaches and trainers – are in a position to take their game to the next level. I know we have some electrifying ballers in the player pool and I can’t wait to see them all on the field balling out come training camp in January.”

Fans will be able to follow Draft events with a live and interactive Draft Central board at XFL.com. XFL league and team social media platforms will also be posting behind-the-scenes coverage throughout the day, and updates will appear regularly on ESPN broadcasts throughout the two-day period.

Russ Brandon, President of the XFL, added, “This is a historic moment for the XFL, as we continue to build our League with our players as the core of our unique football ecosystem. Our league’s executives, coaches and their staff have worked tirelessly to prepare for the Draft, and I am thrilled to see these teams come together for our fans and the organization. As our kickoff approaches in February, we’re excited to showcase our tremendous athletes and high-caliber coaching staff to bring a high level of play and excitement for our fans.”

ZOA Energy will serve as the official energy drink of the XFL Draft.

XFL DRAFT: DAY ONE

When: Wednesday, November 16; 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET

What: Day one will be broken into four positional groupings, with 11 rounds of selections for each grouping.

Offensive Skill positions (WR, RB, TE, FB)

Defensive Backs (CB, Safety, Nickel)

Defensive Front Seven (ILB, Edge, DE, DT)

Offensive Line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

XFL DRAFT: DAY TWO

When: Thursday, November 17, 7:30 am PT/10:30 ET

What: Day two will feature Specialists (Kicker, Punt, Long Snapper), followed by open rounds for all available positions.

A supplemental draft for players currently under contract with another professional football league will occur in early 2023.

XFL Football Operations will conduct a virtual lottery to randomly determine the order for the 2023 Draft. In addition to league personnel, each team will be present and represented by their Director of Player Personnel.

The order of selection for the inaugural draft will be announced on November 14 at 9 am PT/ Noon ET on XFL.com.

Digital assets for the XFL, including XFL and draft logos and head coach head shots can be found here: XFL.photoshelter.com/galleries

For more information, visit XFL.com and follow us onTwitter, Facebook, and Instagram.