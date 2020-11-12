wrestling / News
WWE News: Xia Li Skips Out On Match With Raquel Gonzalez, Tommaso Ciampa Promo, Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis Clip
November 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Xia Li decided not to take on Raquel Gonzalez on tonight’s NXT and Boa paid the price. Li was set to face Raquel but didn’t show up on screen for the match and Boa came out to apologize. In return, Gonzalez took her frustrations out and reacted on Twitter:
Sorry not sorry 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/sRKzLiKlmE
— Raquel González (@RaquelWWE) November 12, 2020
– WWE posted Tommaso Ciampa promo from tonight’s show as he contiues to vow a change to the culture in NXT:
– Timothy Thatcher defeated Dexter Lumis on tonight’s show. You can see a clip from the match:
More Trending Stories
- JBL On How WWE Reacted To Ronda Rousey’s Fake Fighter Comments
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Released Roster Member
- Backstage Note on Byron Saxton Calling Asuka vs. Nia Jax ‘WrestleMania Main Event Worthy’ on Raw
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work