WWE News: Xia Li Skips Out On Match With Raquel Gonzalez, Tommaso Ciampa Promo, Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis Clip

November 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Xia Li decided not to take on Raquel Gonzalez on tonight’s NXT and Boa paid the price. Li was set to face Raquel but didn’t show up on screen for the match and Boa came out to apologize. In return, Gonzalez took her frustrations out and reacted on Twitter:

– WWE posted Tommaso Ciampa promo from tonight’s show as he contiues to vow a change to the culture in NXT:

– Timothy Thatcher defeated Dexter Lumis on tonight’s show. You can see a clip from the match:

