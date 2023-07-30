XPW I Hope You Die Results: Alex Colon Defends World Title, More

XPW held their I Hope You Die show on Saturday night, with the World Title on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Newark, New Jersey show below per Cagematch.net:

* Dan Maff def. Hardcore Hillbilly, Mr. Fantastic, and Tarzan Duran

* Green Phantom and Sexxxy Eddy def. Mad Man Pondo and Shadow WX

* Deathmatch: Lou Nixon def. Eric Dillinger

* XPW Women’s Championship Match: Ludark Shaitan vs. Tessa Blanchard went to a draw.

* XPW Razor Board Crucifixion King Of The Death Match Championship Match: SHLAK def. The Body

* Deathnatch: Aeroboy def. Lucky 13

* XPW World Championship Deathmatch: Alex Colon def. MAGA Butcher