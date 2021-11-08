wrestling / News
XPW Rebirth Results: Brian Cage Becomes New XPW Champion
Xtreme Pro Wrestling held their return event XPW Rebirth last night at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. The event aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Pre-Show: Facade def. Cheech
* XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round: Willie Mack def. Matt Cross
* XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round: TJP def. Bill Collier
* XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round: Masada def. Rhino
* XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round: Brian Cage def. KC Navarro
* Last Hell Standing: Vincent def. G-Raver
* XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi Final: Willie Mack def. Masada
* XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi Final: Brian Cage def. TJP
* Silas Young def. Colin Delaney & Nick Ando
* Chairs Match: Madman Fulton vs. SHLAK ended in a no contest
* XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Final: Brian Cage def. Willie Mack to win the vacant title
A New XPW Champion will be crowned Tonight at #xpwrebirth pic.twitter.com/UXlFtjuaHX
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) November 7, 2021
Masada defeats out Rhyno to advance in the #XPW tournament ! pic.twitter.com/h4c7T1ggOt
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) November 8, 2021
G-Raver puts Vincent through a table covered in Legos #XPWRebirth pic.twitter.com/tjS0tz52Yv
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) November 8, 2021
Shlak and Madman Folton swinging for the fences #xpwrebirth pic.twitter.com/0p0SZRTZ3E
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) November 8, 2021
Wait… Rob Black @therobblackshow gets into a fight with the first referee!?!Brian Cage is the new XPW Champion!! Was that a fast count? Willie Mack had that! pic.twitter.com/4Jfp7Winq3
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) November 8, 2021
