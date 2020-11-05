Yen Press Announces Nov. 10 Digital Launch for Tetsuya Naito Manga New Japan Academy

– Publisher Yen Press has announced the upcoming digital release of the Japanese manga, New Japan Academy, an alternate universe manga retelling of starts of New Japan Pro-Wrestling in high school, with Tetsuya Naito as the protagonist. The manga was created by artist Hiroku.

It will be available on November 10 on digital platforms. You can view the full press release below:

Yen Press Announces the Digital Release Date of New Japan Academy – The Tale of a Teenage Tetsuya Naito Available on November 10

NEW YORK, NY (11/5/20) – Yen Press announced an on sale date of the highly-anticipated digital release of New Japan Academy, the alternate universe manga telling the tale of the hottest stars in Japanese pro-wrestling in high school by artist HIROKU. with supervision by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. New Japan Academy will be available 11/10/20 on digital platforms.

Tetsuya Naito, the New Japan Pro-Wrestling star who is the protagonist of New Japan Academy, has provided the following statement to fans supporting the Yen Press release of the highly-anticipated manga:

“Hey, you! That’s right—I mean you, the one who’s reading New Japan Academy right now!

Not only did you pick up New Japan Academy, you read it too. And I get the feeling… that it was all Destino.

This series was put together based on comments I’ve made and interviews I’ve given in the past, which makes for a lot of moments that take even me back. I especially like the part where I injure my right knee, get surgery, and start rehabbing it. There’s also all the ways I felt about Tanahashi and Okada…I look back on my emotions from that period fondly, but I can also remember just how difficult those days were for me. That said, I’m not turning my back on my past.

I’m where I am today because of all the pain and suffering in those days. I wouldn’t be who I am today if not for what happened during those times. It’s this past that made the present me, and that’s what I want people to learn from New Japan Academy.

Once they do, I want them to look at who Tetsuya Naito is right now. I know all of this isn’t easy to convey to those who speak a different language…but with this edition’s release, I’m sure English speakers will be able to understand.

And now that you’ve read this volume, I bet it’s even more exciting to watch me, and to watch Los Ingobernables de Japon wrestle, no? What’s that? You can’t wait to read what’s next? You’re not getting all worked up, are you?

It’s times like this when you need to remember those words. Yeah, that’s right…Tranquilo. Assen na yo. Adios.”