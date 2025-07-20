Yota Tsuji Praises David Finlay, Hasn’t Met Aaron Wolf Yet

Yota Tsuji had a lot of praise for David Finlay ahead of their match in the NJPW G1 Climax 35. The two will compete on August 7th and Tsuji was among those participants interviewed by NJPW regarding this year’s tournament. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his upcoming match with Finlay: “I’ve won my last three against him, so I think we have good chemistry, as far as I’m concerned (laughs). But his technical ability, his speed and definitely his stamina is incredible. He has so much class as a wrestler.”

On Aaron Wolf: “No, I haven’t (met Aaron Wolf). I know he was in the building (at Tanahashi Jam) but I didn’t get the chance to see him before the show, since I tend to run on Mexico time (laughs). And guys aren’t allowed in the locker room area until after they debut…”