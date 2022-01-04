The Young Bucks Sow Doubt in Adam Cole About Kyle O’Reilly On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest Being the Elite is online, as the Young Bucks plant some dissension between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. You can see the full video plus a recap below:

* The Bucks approach -1 and remind him about how he beat them up last time they were on BTE together. They’ve come with a peace offering with some new shoes, but they use them as a distraction for a BTE Trigger. -1 dodges and they collide and -1 goes for a crossbody. Matt catches him and they go for a Meltzer Driver, but -1 counters and sends Matt into Nick. -1 then takes their shoes and runs off. Nick is upset and asks Culter (who is filming of course) where his shoes are, and Cutler realizes they’re gone. -1 has his shoes and shuts the door to the bathroom on them.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We get footage of Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish against Best Friends on Dynamite with the Bucks and Cutler watching from the back. They freak out when KOR accidentally hits Cole and argue it was on purpose. They decide to create a diversion, sending Cutler out with his cold spray. Cutler runs maniacally through the back and then runs into the ring but gets knocked down. The Bucks then come out and take out Best Friends and the match is won. We see Cutler’s footage of the aftermath, with Cole saying it’s upsetting but he doesn’t think it was on purpose.

* After the match, Cole thanks Matt and Nick for checking on him and having someone to watch his back. Matt questions whether the kick was accidental, and says that when Kyle asked if he could trust Cole, Matt was questioning whether Cole could trust him. Matt switches topic and says they have reservations, and the Bucks leave. Cole says he can trust KOR, but Cutler mentions their blood feud in WWE. Cole tells him to “shut the hell up!” and walks out.

* The Dark Order returns to their lair at Daily’s Place and are in awe about how clean it is. Uno says so much has happened since they’ve been there: Bryan Danielson beat most of them, Hangman Page won the World Title, Alex Reynolds got verified on Twitter, and John Silver grew his first pubes (he shows them with his back to the camera).

Uno says so much has happened here. Cabana goes to recreate putting his pen up his nose and doing a magic trick with it, but Uno says he saw the trick. Cabana does the thumb trick, which Uno shows the trick of. He says Colt isn’t doing his best work, and he says he’ll make himself disappear with a black sheet. He does so, and the only thing remaining is a mini-pumpkin. We hear Cabana’s voice saying it’s him and he interacts with them until they drop it down Uno’s pants.

* We get an ad asking about how we would describe our favorite cheese or milk-based beverage. The words “portable,” “hands-free,” “beautifully designed,” and “voice-activated” are mentioned and it turns out to be an ad for milk products from Weyland-Yutani milk farms, where their cows ley eggs. (I wouldn’t trust it.)

* Adam Cole walks into his hotel room and prepares for John Silver and Alex Reynolds to be there so he can yell at them, but they’re not. He says it’s good at first and jumps on the bed.

Silver and Reynolds are in their own room and talk about how it’s not the same without Adam Cole being there. Silver says they could get at least eight guys in the bed but at the least they could use Cole. But they’re having to just sleep two to a bed “like psychos.”

* Finally, we see Christopher Daniels walk into the arena wearing a hoodie. He throws it back to an Undertaker-like “DONG” and says he has work to do.

