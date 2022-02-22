Young Bucks Try to Drug Test Matt Hardy on Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, which features the Young Bucks attempting to get Matt Hardy to take a drug test and more. You can see the full episode below, plus a recap:

We start off with the Young Bucks are in their trailer, with Matt talking about how they’ve seen all the tweets and messages, and that they felt like Being the Elite was the give out a statement on the whole situation. Matt says things have been crazy everywhere, and Nick says they are here to say what’s going on. They say there’s an elephant in the room, and things will be very different going forward, and they’re going to move on and be okay. Matt gets emotional and says he has to come to grips with the fact that he’s never going to see his Air Diors ever again. The airline has called him and said to move on, and he has to do that. Nick adds that he’s never going to get his bag back, and they’ll move on and get stronger. Cutler asks from the filming position, “Hold on. This isn’t about Cody?” They look confused and Matt says, What the hell happened to Cody?”

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We get footage of Melissa Joan Hart doing a promo to promote AEW and taking pics with Adam Cole, saying she’s a big Young Bucks fan. We then go to Matt recording his podcast with Hart in which he shows the AEW Wrestling Buddies.

* We then get a new photo montage with the Bucks.

* Smart Mark Sterling is seen walking around backstage when he walks up on the Dark Order, with Jeff Jones as a judge. Sterling argues that they can’t hold court because they don’t have a lawyer, so the Dark Order recruits Hook as a lawyer. Sterling calls John Silver and asks if he gave him a brainbuster, which he admits. The prosecution rests, and Silver asks Hook if he wants to cross-examine. Hook gives Jones a Dorito, and Jones accepts the bribe and rules for the defense.

* Leva Bates is trying to get a soda from the top of the refrigerator, and Cesar Bononi walks up and takes it. We cut to later when she’s on top of some shelves, and she drops a box of straws when the Wingmen walk by but hits Peter Avalon and not Bononi. She kicks the others and walks off.

* Ryan Nemeth has a thing he wants to do for BTE where he dances in a ridiculous outfit and it can be done in 3D as fans walk by interrupting him.

* Hook is backstage on his phone, and Michael Nakazawa shows up to say “Hey, are you happy now? He’s on the show again.” Christopher Daniels suddenly appears and tells Nakazawa he has something important to share with him — his application for his visa extension. Daniels disappears before Nakazawa can ask a question. He walks off, and Daniels appears in front of Hook saying he needs to get him set up with direct deposit.

* Matt Hardy’s assistant walks up and starts talking business with him. They walk along until they run into the Bucks, who say they need to talk to Matt. They say that due to his erratically walking out on a segment “just like your brother Jeff,” they need to drug test him. Matt says he doesn’t believe that the Bucks will send him the results, and tosses the cups down before walking off. Matt Jackson says he’ll get the cup filled with urine no matter what he has to do.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds are in bed waiting for Adam Cole to show up, saying this is like their home away from home. They talk about how they’re going to arrange things, and Reynolds says they need to smooth things over. Cole walks in with reDRagon, and O’Reilly and Fish are shocked to see Silver and Reynolds there. reDRagon kick them out and mock them for trying to be Cole’s best friends. Silver challenges O’Reilly to an air guitar competition, and it turns into a full air band with Fish doing air drums and Reynolds playing air flut until Cole tells them to stop it. Cole tells Silver and Reynolds to get out, but signals them to call him.

* Matt Hardy goes to use the bathroom, and the Bucks sneak in to get a sample to end the episode.

