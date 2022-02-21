wrestling / News
Young Bucks Take Shots at Tama Tonga After Impact No Surrender, Tonga Responds
The Young Bucks saw what happened to Guerrillas of Destiny at Impact No Surrender and had thoughts on it, leading to a response from Tama Tonga. Tonga and Tanga Loa got turned on by the Bullet Club during their match against the Good Brothers at Saturday’s Impact show, and the Bucks changed their Twitter bios to take a shot at Tonga.
The Bucks’ bio now reads:
“Never really cared for Tama anyway tbh”
Tonga saw the change and had a quick response, as you can see below:
Suck my D bitch https://t.co/I4PVMlhl9c
— Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 20, 2022
