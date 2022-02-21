wrestling / News

Young Bucks Take Shots at Tama Tonga After Impact No Surrender, Tonga Responds

February 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Young Bucks AEW - Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson Image Credit: AEW

The Young Bucks saw what happened to Guerrillas of Destiny at Impact No Surrender and had thoughts on it, leading to a response from Tama Tonga. Tonga and Tanga Loa got turned on by the Bullet Club during their match against the Good Brothers at Saturday’s Impact show, and the Bucks changed their Twitter bios to take a shot at Tonga.

The Bucks’ bio now reads:

“Never really cared for Tama anyway tbh”

Tonga saw the change and had a quick response, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact No Surrender, Tama Tonga, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading