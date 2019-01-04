NJPW News: The Young Bucks Thank Japan, Bullet Club Block Party Ticket Sale Link Is Up, and Stat on Hiroshi Tanahashi Title Win

– Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks posted a tweet following today’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 event, thanking Japan. You can check out the tweet he wrote below.

The Bucks were defeated in a Triple Threat tag team match for the IWGP Tag Team Championship. Sanada and Evil won the match, and it appears to be the Bucks’ last match in NJPW. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage from Wrestle Kindgom 13 RIGHT HERE.

Thank you Japan. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 4, 2019

– The ticket sale link for the upcoming Bullet Club Block Party is now up. You can check out more information and ticket details on the event RIGHT HERE.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi cashed in his G1 Climax tournament winning title shot earlier today to face Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 13. He defeated Omega to recapture the IWGP heavyweight title. This marks the first time a G1 winner was able to cash in the briefcase and win the title in the main event Wrestle Kingdom.