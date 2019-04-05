wrestling / News
Zack Ryder & Chelsea Green Announce Engagement
April 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Just hours after joking about an proposal going wrong, Zack Ryder and Chelsea Green have gotten engaged for real. Ryder posted to Twitter with a video of himself and Green announcing their engagement, which you can see below. The couple have been dating since January of 2017.
The engagement comes after the two joked about it during an appearance on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, where Ryder got on one knee and gave Green a “ring” — a toy wrestling ring. She played along and then hit him with a low blow.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
She said Ooh Yeah! pic.twitter.com/kq9I44FgTa
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Big Show Responds to John Oliver’s Segment on WWE, Discusses If WWE Protects Its Athletes
- Chris Jericho Says WWE Gave Into Batista Because of the Photo He Shared on Instagram
- Seth Rollins Says Dean Ambrose Leaving Breaks His Heart, Understands Ambrose’s Frustrations
- New Names Rumored for WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing