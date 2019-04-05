Zack Ryder & Chelsea Green Announce Engagement

– Just hours after joking about an proposal going wrong, Zack Ryder and Chelsea Green have gotten engaged for real. Ryder posted to Twitter with a video of himself and Green announcing their engagement, which you can see below. The couple have been dating since January of 2017.

The engagement comes after the two joked about it during an appearance on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, where Ryder got on one knee and gave Green a “ring” — a toy wrestling ring. She played along and then hit him with a low blow.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.