Zack Ryder Files Trademarks For Major Wrestling Federation

The former Zack Ryder has filed new trademarks that appear to be related to his and Brian Myers’ Major Wrestling Figures Podcast. Matt Cardona filed trademarks for “Major Wrestling Federation” and “MWF” on June 15th.

Both trademarks list the following goods and services:

* Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

* Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of action figures and professional wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of action figures and professional wrestling; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.