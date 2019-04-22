wrestling / News

Various News: Zack Ryder Pays Tribute To Dean Ambrose, WWE To Report First Quarter Results This Week, More Travel Issues This Past Weekend

April 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zack Ryder WWE Main Event

– In a post on Twitter, Zack Ryder paid tribute to Dean Ambrose, who wrestled his final match (at least for a while) for WWE last night. He wrote:

– WWE will report their first quarter 2019 results Thursday morning. They had their annual shareholder’s meeting last week in Stamford. There will be a stockholders call at 11 AM Thursday as well.

– In addition to Drew McIntyre, others had travel issues before Friday night’s St. Louis live event. Ring announcer Mike Rome arrived late and didn’t land until after the show began. Chad Patton was the sole referee because referee Rod Zapata missed due to travel issues.

