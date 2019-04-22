wrestling / News
Various News: Zack Ryder Pays Tribute To Dean Ambrose, WWE To Report First Quarter Results This Week, More Travel Issues This Past Weekend
– In a post on Twitter, Zack Ryder paid tribute to Dean Ambrose, who wrestled his final match (at least for a while) for WWE last night. He wrote:
I wrestled Ambrose in live event & dark matches B4 he got called up-he had IT. After he debuted, I had a blast wrestling him in Street Fights on live events & for the US title in China-in matches nobody will ever see. AND he was cool enough to be on @MajorWFPod! #ThankYouAmbrose
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 22, 2019
– WWE will report their first quarter 2019 results Thursday morning. They had their annual shareholder’s meeting last week in Stamford. There will be a stockholders call at 11 AM Thursday as well.
– In addition to Drew McIntyre, others had travel issues before Friday night’s St. Louis live event. Ring announcer Mike Rome arrived late and didn’t land until after the show began. Chad Patton was the sole referee because referee Rod Zapata missed due to travel issues.
