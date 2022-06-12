Zack Sabre Jr. Challenges Bryan Danielson To Match At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Zack Sabre Jr. has staked his claim for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, calling out Bryan Danielson after NJPW Dominion. Sabre, who was part of the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match at Sunday’s show, cut a promo after the match calling out Danielson for the joint PPV.

“Last week, after Budokan, I was trying to be nice and subtle,” Zack Sabre Jr said (per Fightful). “I hummed the theme to ‘Final Countdown’ very beautifully. But I changed the lyrics [from] are we heading to Venus’ to ‘are we heading to Chicago.’ Presumably, because I’ve got the voice of an angel, you bastards edited it out, didn’t you? So no more time for subtlety. American Dragon, can you take some time out of your busy golfing schedule at the ‘Blackpool Country Club’ to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is? But I’ll tell you now, darling, it’s fucking me!”

The match has not yet been made official for the show, which takes place on June 23rd and airs on PPV.