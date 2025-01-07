Zack Sabre Jr. Thinks He Has The Best Few Months Of Any Wrestler In The World

In October, Zack Sabre Jr. won the NJPW G1 Climax 34, and he won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling. He recently headlined NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19, where he successfully defended the title against Shota Umino before beating Ricochet to retain the title at Wrestle Dynasty.

NJPW’s website shared Zack Sabre Jr.’s comments at a press conference on Sunday, where he touted his success.

“[I’ve] had the best career year and the best few months of any wrestler in the world,” Sabre Jr. said.