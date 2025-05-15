Zelina Vega Recalls How Training With AJ Lee Helped With Fighting With My Family Role

Zelina Vega played AJ Lee in Fighting With My Family, and she recently recalled how training with Lee in New Jersey ended up helping her with the role. The 2019 Saraya biopic saw Vega play Lee in the final scene where Saraya defeated Lee for the WWE Divas Championship. Vega spoke with Fox News Digital for a new interview and during the conversation she spoke about training in New Jersey and how she ended up training with Lee.

“I was training at the Ace Arena in Jersey for a while,” Vega recalled. “Me and AJ Lee actually trained together in Jersey and it also kind of helped me prepared for the role, if I’m going to be honest, in Fighting with My Family to play her.”

She continued, “It was just getting to know her then and applying that now and seeing it where it all kind of went down. But yeah, I spent a lot of time in New Jersey training and just that whole New York/New Jersey feel, it was just where I was constantly when I was coming.”

Vega is the current WWE Women’s United States Championship, having defeated Chelsea Green for the title on the April 25th episode of Smackdown.