– While speaking to Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was asked about possibly working with her husband, Malakai Black, again. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“It’s not a conversation that happens, but I think it’s something that, any time I can spend extra with my husband, it always makes me a happier person. We’ve been trying to build our dream house for three years, and we finally got to do that. Moving us two and our seven cats into that house recently in the past week or so has been crazy, so any moment that I get to spend with him extra would be just perfect. So I would love to be able to work alongside with him for sure again.”

Malakai Black is currently signed to AEW.