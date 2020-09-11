wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Doing Tekken Cosplay, Paul Heyman’s Best Mic Drop Moments, UUDD Plays WWE 2K Battlegrounds
– Zelina Vega is cosplaying as Christie Monteiro from the Tekken series while playing Tekken 7 on Twitch.
“Playing @TEKKEN 7 today in #ChristieMontiero #cosplay …come join for the next giveaway!” she wrote.
Playing @TEKKEN 7 today in #ChristieMontiero #cosplay …come join for the next giveaway! https://t.co/NdAE05iESa pic.twitter.com/2ckhK4Xm0b
— 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) September 11, 2020
– Paul Heyman’s greatest mic drop moments are featured in the newest edition of WWE Playlist. You can watch the video below.
– Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and Adam Cole played WWE 2K Battlegrounds in the newest video for UpUpDownDown. Here’s the description:
After putting together their alter egos in the WWE 2K Battlegrounds world, DaParty dives into the game’s custom arena builder full of effects, special weapons, themed fans and so, so much more! What will DaParty’s collective wild imaginations put together this time?!
