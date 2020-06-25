Zicky Dice Granted Release From NWA, Company Reportedly Offering Talents Releases

– According to a report by Fightful, reigning NWA Television champion Zicky Dice requested his release from the promotion, which was later granted. Per the report, NWA had previously sent an email to talent that said they didn’t want anyone working with the company that didn’t believe in their vision moving forward ahead of Dice’s release. Also, it appears NWA is undergoing a “huge shakeup” following Dave Lagana’s exit.

The contract releases for NWA reportedly do not have specific instructions other than a non-disparagement clause. Additionally, Fightful noted that NWA “has no plans thus far” on if they will be running any events or content following the recent sexual assault allegations that surfaced against former NWA VP Dave Lagana. Lagana stepped down from his position last week after the allegations surfaced.

When asked for comment on the subject, Zicky Dice reportedly told Fightful that it was “outlandish.” In a recent interview, Dice stated that he was under contract with NWA through the end of 2020. NWA has not yet made any news of Dice’s release official.