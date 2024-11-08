Zilla Fatu Says Roman Reigns & Umaga Inspired His Finisher

Zilla Fatu credits his father Umaga as well as Roman Reigns for inspiring his finishing maneuver. Fatu finishes opponents with the Superman Spike, and he said in a recent interview with the Wrestle Era Pod that he came up with the maneuver by combining the signature moves of the two. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On coming up with his finisher: “One day, I was just watching Roman, and then I was watching my dad, and I was like, ‘Why don’t I just put [them] together?'”

On setting up the move: “I like having the same setup every match, but the question is how we get into it. I got it from Randy Orton. When [he] hits the RKO, you just never know.”