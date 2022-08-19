Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons On Competing In WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament, Their Preparation For First Round Match

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons discussed competing in the WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament, their preparation for their first round match against Sonya Deville and Natalya, and much more. You can read their comments below.

Zoey Stark on competing in the WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament: “Actually, Shawn Michaels pulled me aside, which already threw me off. He sat my down and said we were getting this opportunity to be a part of the SmackDown and Raw tournament for the tag titles. So, I was very excited because I go back to me as a child – the six-year-old little girl would be freaking out and flipping over her chair and everything. I had to use all my composure to keep me in that moment.”

Nikkita Lyons: “It’s literally insane. I remember Zoey was at my tryout, and she was the one pushing me. ‘Let’s go girl, attack the ropes,’ and giving me advice. Now, getting to team with her and be in this tag team tournament is mind-blowing. It’s amazing and I’m extremely grateful.”

Stark on their preparation for their first round match against Sonya Deville and Natalya: “I’m just fully focused. I’m gonna get into the ring and we’re gonna start working together figuring out what we can do as a team.”

Lyons: “I feel like a lot of it is mental. A lot of it is mentally preparing. I’m very big on Law of Attraction, manifesting, and visualizing. Every night, I will be visualizing that moment when we walk out. I’m not saying I’ll plan everything because we can’t plan everything in life because it’s gonna throw things at you that you didn’t plan, but you have to know how to get back on track and work through those obstacles. I believe mentally preparing, alongside us working in the ring together which we were already doing, but even more so now. The mental preparation and reminding myself of all the hard work we’ve both been through and the different paths that brought us to the same place. I’m a strong believer in everything happens for a reason.”

