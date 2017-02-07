411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 02/07/17

-Quick thought before getting to tonight’s episode: I am kind of excited to see Gentleman Jack and Neville battle at Fastlane. The ending with Perkins and Jack was pretty sweet tonight and the right guy won to put a new face in their with Neville.

-Now we move to Talking Smack as Renee Young (smoking hot as always) welcomes us and is again joined by Daniel Bryan. Considering the show was in Seattle, I would have be stunned had he not been there live for both shows.

-Renee asks about Daniel being back home and he goes over the fun he has had. He mentions that he and Brie have been on a babymoon. Which is basically a vacation for an expecting couple as they know that they aren’t going to have as much free time when the baby comes. Perhaps this is something I should do with my wife as we are expecting out first child in late May.

-They joke that they have to talk about wrestling and start in on The Elimination Chamber. The first guest is Daniel’s sister in law, Nikki Bella. Renee wants to talk girl to girl as she wants to know what Nikki thought of Natalya saying she wants to have a relationship with John Cena. Nikki is annoyed by the constant low blows and Renee agrees as her mind is blown by how low she went tonight.

-Nikki isn’t sure why Nattie has come at her like this. Nattie interrupts as she says that Nikki is probably only on Talking Smack because of John Cena. They get into a tremendous brawl and Nikki takes a nasty shot face first into the glass on the underside of the desk. Renee and Daniel are shocked as officials head out to check on Nikki and we cut away to a commercial for The Elimination Chamber. That was pretty fantastic!

-We come back and Renee is disgusted as is Daniel. He mentions the medical staff is still checking on Nikki and puts over how dangerous this situation is due to Nikki’s neck issues. He mentions that she has had tingling in her arms in recent weeks and this is a scary situation for her.

-Renee tries to get things back on track and talks about The Ascension getting a big win tonight and staking a claim to being next in line. Daniel says he is happy for them as he was once tag partners with Viktor many years ago and they were called “Double Meat.” Tremendous! Renee rightly loses it over that one. Daniel puts The Ascension over huge and how they looked to be a dominant team and have been kind of spinning their wheels. Renee puts over The Ascension being NXT Tag Champs for a long time.

-Renee moves on to Carmelsworth and she thinks Ellsworth has been dressing like a stud. Daniel gets Renee to break down in laughter as he says everyone in the back calls James, “The Big Hog.” These two are just losing it and I am loving every second of it. These two need to host this show until the Earth is swallowed by the sun.

-Baron Corbin out next, as if this show couldn’t get any better, and even he has a smirk as I assume he was losing it off camera. He gets in a nice dick move as he says he likes the face mark left on the table by Nikki. Renee congratulates Baron on his big night as he won a 4 Way that included 3 former WWE Champions in Ambrose, AJ, and The Miz. Daniel puts over Baron and Renee mentions that Daniel has picked him to win the Chamber. Baron says he is bothered by people saying he could be champion on Sunday because in his mind, he is going to be champion.

-Renee asks about the lack of experience in The Chamber and he admits it will be something new, but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter where he is cracking people’s teeth. This man is amazing and he needs to be able to cut promos like this on SmackDown Live. Daniel wants to know what he will do if he is the first man in, and Baron says he will make history as he doesn’t think anyone has won who started. I don’t think that is correct as I believe Edge won in 2011 from that position.

-Baron talks about not needing to please anyone but himself. He has his own goals and he is going to accomplish all of them no matter what people think of him. Renee congratulates him one more time and Baron exits the set.

-They discuss Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper being announced for Elimination Chamber. Daniel doesn’t think we have seen the full potential of Harper yet. He brings up the kick ass ladder match he had with Dolph for the IC Title a few years ago and thought Luke was the most sadistic man in the WWE. He thinks someone could stab him with scissors and he would keep walking. I wonder if that was a shot at Sid….probably not but sad that was the first think I thought popped in my head

-John Cena is the next guest and he has no clue what happened to Nikki. They show him the footage and John’s reaction is kind of perplexing. It looks like he is trying to show concern while at the same time trying to play it cool. He calls Nicole the toughest person he knows and he wants to let her fight her own battles. They move on from that and even Cena calls Renee out for that cold transition. Bryan brings up a point that should have been mentioned for years….will his concern for Nicole on Sunday affect him in the Chamber. Thank goodness someone finally connected the dots here. John says of course he will be thinking of her, but they agreed that they would fight their own battles and they both have that focus. Yeah, this really does seem like it is leading to the much rumored mix tag match at Mania.

-They finally move past the Nikki stuff and Cena tying Flair. Cena brings up how cool it was that Charles Robinson was the ref and that Ric was the first guy waiting for him when he got to the back. He says that his favorite match is his next match and it has always been that way. Daniel asks who he is most concerned about and he says it is the Chamber itself. He is most worried about the draw and The Chamber. Everyone knows by now that he is firing on all cylinders and that he is looking out for AJ Styles. He thinks AJ is the only guy on his level right now and tells the internet to go crazy over that statement. John then ends by saying he is going to go check on his lady.

-That wraps up a fantastic show that goes down as one of the best they have ever had. Daniel even again gets in another shot at Tout. How can anyone not love this show? See you all this Sunday for a post PPV edition of Talking Smack.