In an interview with CBS 58, Charlotte Flair spoke about her PPV record, the WWE Women’s Division and more. Here are highlights:

On her match at Fastlane: “Well, I’m going to become the five time Women’s Champion, and I want to walk into WrestleMania as the Women’s Champ. But also my PPV record, I’m 16-0 right now, I’m going to make it 17-0.”

On the evolution of the Women’s Division: “I just work with a great group of girls, and we want to keep breaking glass ceilings, and we work really well together, and WWE has been giving us opportunity after opportunity and we’ve been killing it. So, it’s awesome.”

On what she learned growing up with Ric Flair: “Work ethic. Dedication. He dedicated his life to this business and when I started almost five years ago, I wanted to the same and I just want to follow in his footsteps.”