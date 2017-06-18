Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Louis, Missouri.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panel is Renee Young, Sam Roberts, and Booker T. Dasha Fuentes is backstage in the Social Media Lounge, and she’ll be joined later the Usos later in the Kickoff Show. They start off with a video package for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Naomi joins the panel to discuss the match. She says that everyone is excited for the match and to have the opportunity like they’ve never had before. She also knows that the winner of the match could cash in on her at any time. She says that you can’t plan for that many possibilities, but Booker gets hot and tells her that failing to plan is planning to fail. Renee announces that the Women’s MitB match will be the first match on the main card. Roberts picks Charlotte, but Booker picks Tamina.

We head back to the Social Media Lounge where the Usos have joined Dasha Fuentes. They explain that Day One Ish is the Uso struggle, but if you don’t understand Day One Ish, then Day One Ish isn’t for you. They know they can beat the New Day tonight, but when it comes to classic tag teams they’d like to face, they’d love to have matches with the Hart Foundation, Harlem Heat, Demolition, and Samoan Swat Team… and maybe even the Hardy Boyz. Roberts picks the Usos tonight if the New Day aren’t focused, but Booker picks the Usos without caveat. Next up is a video package for Naomi vs. Lana. Renee and Booker pick Naomi, but Roberts picks Lana. We move on to a video package for Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton. Renee and Roberts both pick Orton, but Booker picks Mahal.



Kickoff Show Tag Team Match

The Hype Bros vs. The Colons



Ryder and Epico start the match, and Epico quickly drops Ryder with a shoulder block. Ryder fights back with a drop kick and slams Epico’s head into the top turnbuckle. Rawley gets the tag and takes Epico down to the mat, but Epico creates distance and makes the tag to Primo. Primo tries to work over Rawley in the corner but ends up eating a scoop slam. Ryder gets the tag and hits a running forearm shot in the corner. Ryder sets up for the Broski Boot, but Epico pulls Primo out of the ring. Ryder retrieves Primo, but Epico distracts Ryder and allows Primo to sweep Ryder’s bad leg. Ryder writhes in pain on the mat as we head to a commercial. We return from the break with Epico now legal for the Colons. Epico continues to work over Ryder’s surgically repaired knee and locks in a single leg crab. Epico wraps Ryder’s leg around the middle ropes and twists to apply pressure. Primo gets the tag and drives Ryder’s bad knee into the mat. Primo wrenches the knee and whips Ryder to the corner before making the tag back to Epico. Epico continues the leg work and make the cover for a two count. Epico goes for a vertical suplex, but Ryder counters into a neck breaker. Epico tags Primo as Ryder FINALLY makes the hot tag to Rawley. Rawley splashes Primo in the corner and hits Hyper Drive, but Epico breaks up the pin. Ryder takes out Epico with the Broski Boot, gets the tag from Rawley, and hits the Hype Ryder for the three count.

Match Result: Zack Ryder defeats Primo with the Hype Ryder.

Match Length: 8:23

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Roberts picks Sami Zayn, but Booker picks AJ Styles.



Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Carmella w/ James Ellsworth



The bell rings, and everyone except for Tamina heads to the outside to grab ladders. Tamina plays Queen of the Mountain and kicks ladders out of the ring as quickly as the other women can slide them into the ring. Charlotte tosses Natalya across the ring as Tamina hits Carmella with a Samoan Drop. Tamina grabs a ladder and levels Natalya with a super kick. Tamina wedges the ladder in the corner and slingshots Natalya into it from below. Tamina starts to set up a ladder but instead decides to toss it into Becky’s face. Charlotte stomps on Natalya and drives a ladder into Tamina’s gut. Becky and Natalya battle over a ladder but join forces to driver the ladder into Tamina. Becky drives the ladder into Natalya, but Natalya fights back and scoop slams Becky onto the ladder. Natalya sets up the ladder in the middle of the ring and begins to climb, but Charlotte climbs behind her. Natalya knocks Charlotte off the ladder, but Charlotte quickly heads back up the ladder and pulls Natalya into an electric chair drop. Charlotte positions the ladder and climbs, but Carmella pulls her down and climbs over her. Carmella swings to the other side of the ladder before trading punches with Charlotte up top. Tamina tips the ladder, and both Charlotte and Carmella crash to the mat. Natalya drives a ladder into Tamina’s back and locks in the Sharpshooter on Becky. Carmella breaks the hold with a super kick, but Natalya gets back to her feet and hits Charlotte with a butterfly suplex. Becky connects with a springboard side kick that sends Natalya into a ladder in the corner. Becky climbs a ladder in the corner, but Carmella hits a handstand hurricanrana to send Becky back down to the mat. Carmella climbs a ladder, but Charlotte makes the save. Charlotte climbs, but Tamina climbs right behind her. Tamina head butts Charlotte off the ladder, but Tamina tumbles to the mat as well. Charlotte spears Tamina out of the ring and then spears her into the ring steps. Charlotte heads up top and connects with a corkscrew moonsault that takes out Natalya and Tamina on the outside. Carmella climbs a ladder in the ring, but Becky pulls her into a powerbomb. Becky climbs, but James Ellsworth charges into the ring and tips the ladder. Carmella is in no shape to climb, so Ellsworth climbs, retrieves the briefcase, and tosses it down to Carmella. Three referees at ringside argue about the legality of the finish, but it appears that Carmella is the winner… for now.

Match Result: Carmella wins the match after James Ellsworth retrieves the briefcase.

Match Length: 13:15

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (Champions) vs. The New Day



It’s going to be Kofi Kingston and Big E for the New Day in this match. Jimmy and Kingston start the match, and Kingston hits a standing splash for a quick one count. Jey gets the tag, but Kingston takes out the legs and makes the tag to Big E. Big E hits a running splash and makes the quick tag back to Kingston. Kingston runs the ropes, but Jimmy makes the blind tag and low bridges the top rope to send Kingston tumbling to the outside. Jimmy levels Kingston with a vicious clothesline on the outside. Jimmy rolls Kingston back into the ring and tags Jey. Jey immediately tosses Kingston back out of the ring and tags Jimmy. Jimmy and Jey suplex Kingston into the ring post on the outside before rolling him back into the ring. Jimmy locks in a side head lock on the mat, but Kingston fights back to his feet. Jimmy levels Kingston with a single punch and makes the tag to Jey. Jey stalks Kingston as he pulls himself back to his feet on the apron. Kingston blocks a punch from Jey and goes for a slingshot sunset flip, but Jimmy pulls Kingston out of the ring. Jey rolls Kingston back into the ring but eats a drop kick. Kingston FINALLY makes the hot tag to Big E as Jey tags Jimmy. Big E hits a belly-to-belly suplex, but Jey connects with a kick to the gut. Jey charges at Big E in the corner, but Big E counters with a uranage. Kingston gets the tag, but Jey locks him up in a modified single leg crab. Jimmy dives to the outside to take out Xavier Woods. Jey gets distracted by Big E and misses a super kick, which allows Kingston to lock in a modified dragon sleeper. Kingston follows up with the S.O.S., but Jey kicks out at two. Big E gets the blind tag and hits the Big Ending, but Jimmy breaks up the pin at two and three quarters. Woods distracts Jimmy but inadvertently gives Jey the opportunity to roll up Big E for a two count of his own. Big E dumps both Usos to the outside. Kingston gets the tag and dives to the outside to take out both opponents. Kingston rolls Jimmy back into the ring and hits the Midnight Hour, but Jey pulls Jimmy out of the ring to break up the pin. The Usos head to the time keeper’s area to grab their titles and gladly take the countout to retain.

Match Result: The New Day defeats the Usos via countout.

Match Length: 12:22

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi (Champion) vs. Lana



Naomi starts strong and muscles Lana to the corner. Lana fights back and slams Naomi face-first to the mat. Naomi bulldogs Lana’s face into the middle turnbuckle but misses a crossbody. Naomi goes for a head kick over the top rope, but Lana catches the leg and wrenches it over the top rope. Naomi falls to the outside, so Lana retrieves her and covers for a two count. Lana slams Naomi into the mat and hits a snap suplex that drives Naomi’s injured leg into the bottom rope. Lana hits another snap suplex into the ropes and then wrenches Naomi’s leg around the bottom rope. Lana hooks both legs and makes the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Lana continues to work over the knee, but Naomi counters into a cross arm breaker. Naomi connects with a back elbow shot and follows up with three roundhouse kicks. Naomi hits the Rear View, but Lana rolls out of the ring. Lana heads back into the ring and hits a sit-out spinebuster, but Naomi kicks out at two. HERE COMES CARMELLA! Carmella doesn’t actually cash in her contract, but she does make sure both women know she’s at ringside. That distraction allows Naomi to lock in a submission and make Lana tap. Carmella decides this isn’t the right time to cash in MitB and heads back up the ramp.

Match Result: Naomi defeats Lana via submission.

Match Length: 7:29

Slimmer’s Rating: ½*