Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Also, lets hope that since this one is live that everyone is putting in some effort tonight.

– Lashley is here to kill Davey Richards for getting involved in his title match last night. He buried Davey & Eddie, noting that if he did it he would be hated. He will break Richards and retire him for good.

Lashley vs. Davey Richards : Richards has been out with a torn ACL but has recently worked indies, so he won’t be completely rusty. Lashley attacked before the bell, working him over with ease and sending him to the floor. Richards fought back, hit the running kick and then rolled Lashley back into the ring. Lashley quickly hit the neck breaker and then choked out Richards in the ropes. Lashley then ran into a boot from Richards, Richards laid in kicks but Lashley worked a torture rack, and then tossed Richards to the mat. Lashley looked to ground him, but while Richards escaped, Lashley leveled him with the back elbow. Lashley tossed Richards to the floor, Richards returned and Lashley hit the stalling vertical suplex, followed with Back elbow strikes and then rights. Richards managed to send Lashley to the floor and hit three suicide dives. Richards up top, hits the double stomp for the near fall. Lashley then hit some knee strikes, rolls into a submission and slowed the pacing of Richards. Richards transitioned onto the stump puller, but Lashley got the ropes. Richards continued to attack the knee, but Lashley ended that bullshit and hit a powerslam to the apron. Richards beat the count, but got tossed right back to the floor. Lashley is in full gives no fucks mode, slamming him to the steps and rolling him back in the ring. Lashley up top, Richards cuts him off with a kick, follows him up and hits the superplex, rolls through into another and covers for a near fall. He then works the ankle lock; Lashley rolls through and sends Richards to the post. Lashley tried the spear, but dropped due to the work on the leg. Lashley escapes the ankle lock, applies a key lock and Richards submits. Lashley defeated Davey Richards @ 14:40 via pin

X-Division Title Elimination Match: Champion DJ Z vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett : Sutter & DJZ worked together against the heel duo early, clearing the ring and then working back and forth. Lee returned, dumping DJZ as he and Everett worked over Sutter. DJZ back in and hit the inside out face buster on Everett. Lee then pulled DJZ to the floor; Everett hit a dive, accidentally taking out Lee. DJZ then takes both of them out with a dive. DJZ then cradled Everett @ 4:00 and eliminated him. Lee then got to run wild for a while, beating on Sutter and tossing him around. Lee then attacked the previously injured wrist of DJZ. Good control from Lee, although the pace and energy dropped a lot here especially when he worked with Sutter. Sutter hit the snap slam, high cross by DJZ to lee. It broke down, Lee then rolled up Sutter with the tights @ 8:55 for the elimination. Lee then hit the dead lift German for the near fall. Lee worked the wrist a bit; and hit another German for a near fall. Lee then hit the charging double stomp for another near fall. They worked through a nice series of counters; DJZ hit the ZDT and retained the title. Champion DJ Z defeated Braxton Sutter, Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett @ 12:22 via pin

– Edwards tried to console Richards after his loss, but Richards is piss because he feels like a sidekick. IT’S A TRAP!

– Robbie E is out and issues a challenge to anyone in the DCC, to absolutely no reaction. He promises to be a better Robbie E.