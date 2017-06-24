In an interview with A Music Blog, Yea? (h/t Wrestling Inc), Colt Cabana spoke about not asking WWE talent to appear on his podcast, comedic wrestling and more. Here are highlights:

On comedy wrestling: “There [are] not a lot of comedian wrestlers out there and that’s one of the reasons why I realized it would be so fun to tackle. …If you look at American, at what people look at ‘Comedic wrestlers’ like Junkyard Dog, or Jimmy Valiant, or maybe even Dusty Rhodes, to a little bit of an extent. They weren’t known as comedic wrestlers, they were just kind of wrestlers with a lot of character and pizzazz. So, I kind of wanted to be somewhere in the middle of that, be a wrestler with character and pizzazz, but then also really, really dive into the humor of it. I was wrestling probably for five or six years as a regular wrestler and then I did a thing with AJ Styles where he hit the ropes and I just stuck my foot out and tripped him and I just got this crazy laugh. I was like ‘That’s the loudest reaction I’ve got in my whole career’ and it wasn’t from a crazy move, it was from tripping a dude and getting a laugh.”

On how he picks guests for his podcast: “I really was the first wrestle-to-wrestler podcast and I started in 2010 and now it’s kind of exploded, it’s become a real big thing. But for me, it was always about having my friends on. It was just I knew that these dudes were so fun, and funny backstage, and in the locker rooms we would have these chats, and I wanted to be able to give everyone that insight.”

On who he wants to have on: “[NXT Trainer] Robbie Brookside was a guy I wanted to have on and it really didn’t work out. Now that WWE won’t let [anyone on] – I don’t think – and I won’t ask anyone from WWE, so it’s kind of one of those weird things.”