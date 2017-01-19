– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here is the complete 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class (at this time)…

* Kurt Angle

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Rick Rude

* Beth Phoenix

* Christian

* William Regal

* Mike Rotunda

* Earthquake John Tenta

* Fred “Typhoon” Ottman

– The report also notes that in recent years, JBL and Ray Stevens looked to be locks to go in, but the company went in another direction. Angle is the only one confirmed as of this writing.