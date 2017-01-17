According to squaredcirclesirens.com, former TNA knockout Rebel has scored a role in the new mob comedy Garlic & Gunpowder. She joins Leo Rossi, Steven Chase, Vincent Pastore, William Forsythe, Lanie Kazan, Scott L. Schwartz, and former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis.

“Garlic & Gunpowder”” tells the story of two mob wanabees Sonny and Archie, two good-hearted but aging LA Gangsters that have never received the respect they deserve. Even their own Mothers treat them with disdain. Sent on a spurious errand by LA Mob Boss “Basco the Tabasco”, Sonny and Archie find themselves caught-up in a web of double-cross, and subterfuge between Basco and “Ling-Ling the Wussy”, a Chinese Mob Boss, and the FBI. With the aid of childhood friends, Fat Eva and Jimmy Two-Times, and a cast of colorful characters, Sonny and Archie unknowingly outwit the Mob, FBI, and CIA. Sonny and Archie save the day, and prove that friendship and being buddies lasts forever. Former TNA Knockout Rebel plays “Spyder” a female boxing champion.