PWInsider reports that Lic. Joaquin Roldan, the General Director of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide passed away early this morning. According to the press release, he worked “at the helm of the organization” for over twenty years and will “be remembered for his great dedication and leadership. His body will be transferred to the Chapel of Gayosso in Felix Cuevas in Mexico City, Mexico sometime today.

In a statement, Lucha Libre AA Worldwide said: “For the entire AAA Worldwide family of Lucha Libre, this will undoubtedly be a moment of great union and consolidation to reinforce its mission of enhancing Mexican wrestling.”

411 would like to give our condolences this his family and friends.