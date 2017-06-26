According to squaredcirclesirens.com, WWE has announced that the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament will stream exclusively on WWE Network, starting Monday, Aug. 28, with the first four episodes available on demand. Episodes five through eight will be available on demand on Monday, Sept. 4. The finals will stream live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10PM ET.

Jim Ross & Lita will do commentary for the shows; Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative will do commentary for the shows…

“The Mae Young Classic is a unique and exclusive offering for WWE Network subscribers and further highlights our ongoing commitment to the ‘women’s evolution’ in sports and entertainment. It’s a privilege to showcase these talented women from around the world and to provide them with an opportunity to shine before a global audience on WWE Network.”