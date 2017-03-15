– The Hannibal TV posted more from their interview with JTG; you can see it below, along with some highlights:

On meeting Vince for the first time: “When I finally met Vince, I wasn’t nervous for some reason. He made some promises. He was very excited to see us and was glad to have us on the roster. I could see it was very authentic that he was happy to have us on the roster. He saw the vignettes and our dark matches and he was very impressed with them.”

On Stephanie McMahon’s reaction to Cryme Tyme: “Stephanie loved Cryme Tyme. Vince loved Cryme Tyme, Stephanie loved Cryme Tyme, I enjoyed working with Stephanie because she was very hands on with our backstage segments.”

On Triple H being more difficult to work with than Vince McMahon: “What I mean by that is that Vince always has his door open. If you have an idea, suggestion, if you want to talk to him about something, his door is always open. If he’s busy he’ll just say ‘come back later.’ With Hunter it feels like, from my experience, he was avoiding me.”