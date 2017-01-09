In an interview with Jonathan Coachman for ESPN, Kevin Owens spoke about internet trolls, Goldberg and more. It was part of a “One Word” segment. Here are highlights:

Chris Jericho: “Friend. I looked up to him for so many years coming up through the independents and everything, watching him in the WWE. So to be by his side on RAW every week is definitely something special.”

Goldberg: “I guess the one word I would call him is the enemy. Because growing up as a hardcore, die-hard WWE fan, he was the enemy, because he was the figurehead of WCW. The poster boy.”

On winning the Universal Title: “Fulfilling. I mean I could use a lot of words. Gratifying, vindicating, as I’ve been told many times by many people that I wouldn’t make it to WWE, let alone be the champion, and here I am.”

Internet trolls: “Useless.”