wrestling / News
Kliq Reunion Set for WrestleCon 2017
– WrestleCon has announced that there will be a reunion of The Kliq at the upcoming event during the WrestleMania 33 weekend. The reunion will feature Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman on Saturday, April 1 in Orlando, Florida. The event will be titled One Night With The Kliq, which will feature a photo opportunity at 3PM and a 90-minute Q&A session at 5PM. Here are the ticket price breakdowns from WrestleCon:
TIER ONE – $999
* Front of the line privilege to Individual professional photo op with the Kliq; printed on an 8×10.
* Front row seating to 90 minute Kliq Q&A.
* 30 minute limo ride with The Kliq following the Q&A!
*Group photo with The Kliq in front of the limo; printed on 8×10!
* Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.
* Ability to have one additional item of your choice signed by all four members of the Kliq prior to limo ride.
* Includes In/Out Privileges to the Event with use of the wristband
TIER TWO – $299
* Premium seating in rows 1-6 for the 90-minute Kliq Q&A.
* Individual Professional photo op with the Kliq; printed on an 8×10.
* Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.
* Includes In/Out Privileges to the Event with use of the wristband
TIER THREE – $150
* General admission seating for the 90 minute Kliq Q&A; NO photo op
* Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.
TIER FOUR – $59.00
* General Admission seating for Q&A; NO photo op
Tickets can be ordered NOW at https://www.showclix.com/event/one-night-only-with-the-kliq.