– WrestleCon has announced that there will be a reunion of The Kliq at the upcoming event during the WrestleMania 33 weekend. The reunion will feature Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman on Saturday, April 1 in Orlando, Florida. The event will be titled One Night With The Kliq, which will feature a photo opportunity at 3PM and a 90-minute Q&A session at 5PM. Here are the ticket price breakdowns from WrestleCon:

TIER ONE – $999

* Front of the line privilege to Individual professional photo op with the Kliq; printed on an 8×10.

* Front row seating to 90 minute Kliq Q&A.

* 30 minute limo ride with The Kliq following the Q&A!

*Group photo with The Kliq in front of the limo; printed on 8×10!

* Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.

* Ability to have one additional item of your choice signed by all four members of the Kliq prior to limo ride.

* Includes In/Out Privileges to the Event with use of the wristband

TIER TWO – $299

* Premium seating in rows 1-6 for the 90-minute Kliq Q&A.

* Individual Professional photo op with the Kliq; printed on an 8×10.

* Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.

* Includes In/Out Privileges to the Event with use of the wristband

TIER THREE – $150

* General admission seating for the 90 minute Kliq Q&A; NO photo op

* Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.

TIER FOUR – $59.00

* General Admission seating for Q&A; NO photo op

Tickets can be ordered NOW at https://www.showclix.com/event/one-night-only-with-the-kliq.