According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kyle O’Reilly is still expected to sign with WWE. He’s been taking independent dates, but has been putting over a lot of talent instead of being focused on; the belief is that he’s only going to be on the independents for a short time. He is scheduled for EVOLVE shows in April & May, and the belief is that a contract will be offered in the near future, the offer was reportedly delayed due to the ROH legal threats at WWE in regards to contract tampering.