– It must be noted that nothing about this is confirmed right now, so take your appropriate levels of sodium along with the story. That disclaimer out of the way, PWInsider reports that there has been a lot of talk as of late that the entirety of Lucha Underground could move from the El Rey Network to Netflix. The site notes that while the rumor was been talked about publicly recently on a Konnan podcast appearance, there’s been a lot of talk about this possibility privately “over the last week or two.”

There has been no comment publicly over the show’s status. While the original plans were to film a new season sometime this year, that hasn’t been set into stone and El Rey has done little to offer promotional support for the show as of late. El Rey has been appearing to make changes to their overall direction, releasing the cast of From Dusk Till Dawn from their contracts back in October although no decision has been made as to whether to cancel that show as of now. From Dusk Till Dawn is carried on Netflix so it’s possible that El Rey could do something with their existing deal with the service that sees Lucha Underground move over there.