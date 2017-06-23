– It appears as if Billy Corgan’s purchase of the National Wrestling Alliance is ready to go through. PWInsider reports that the NWA’s trademarks have now been assigned from Bruce Tharpe’s International Wrestling Corp. to Billy Corgan’s Lightning One, Inc. Lightning One is now the owner of all the trademarks.

Corgan announced plans to purchase the NWA back in May, though issues around the trademarks having expired had thrown the purchase in doubt. With that concern now alleviated, everything seems to be clear for Corgan to finalize the deal with Tharpe. Once that is done, Corgan will own the name, rights and trademarks to the NWA as well as the rights, control and possession of the NWA championship belt, plus Tharpe’s interest in the the NWA Video on Demand streaming service and the Boesch family library.