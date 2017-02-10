wrestling / News

Possible Tag Team Title and US Title Matches For Fastlane

February 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

The Wrestling Observer has an update on plans for the Raw Tag Team Titles and US Title at WWE Fastlane. According to the site, WWE creative has been talking about a triple threat match pitting Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against Cesaro and Sheamus and Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The New Day could be added for a four-way match. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn in some kind of stipulation match is likely for the US Championship.

If added, the two match will join the already-announced WWE Universal Championship match between Kevin Owens and Goldberg. Fastlane takes place on March 5th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

