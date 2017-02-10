– The Wrestling Observer has an update on plans for the Raw Tag Team Titles and US Title at WWE Fastlane. According to the site, WWE creative has been talking about a triple threat match pitting Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against Cesaro and Sheamus and Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The New Day could be added for a four-way match. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn in some kind of stipulation match is likely for the US Championship.

If added, the two match will join the already-announced WWE Universal Championship match between Kevin Owens and Goldberg. Fastlane takes place on March 5th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.