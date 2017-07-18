– Rey Mysterio has reportedly been offered a contract by Global Force Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the WWE alum and Lucha Underground star met with GFW earlier on Monday and according to several sources, he “has a contract offer in his hands.”

The news bolsters reports yesterday that Mysterio was negotiating with GFW. Yesterday’s report from Sports Illustrated mentioned that Mysterio was in talks with WWE as well, although the PWInsider report doesn’t mention any possible negotiations with WWE.

Mysterio has been on Lucha Underground and his contract runs through the end of season three. Once the third season concludes, he can sign elsewhere after the ninety-day no-compete clause ends. A fourth season of Lucha Undergound has yet to be announced.