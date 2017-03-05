– PWInsider reports that very few people knew about Bubba Ray Dudley and the Hardy Boys’ appearances at ROH Manhattan Mayhem on Saturday before they happened, with Joe Koff, Delirious, Greg Gilliand and possibly the Young Bucks being the only exceptions. Staff was told to be ready for autograph sessions at intermission and after the event but were not told who would be appearance.

– The site also said that Bull James, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Maxwell Jacob Feinstein were all backstage at the event.

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to comment on the Tag Team Title win, posting: