ROH News: Matt Hardy Comments on Tag Title Win, Hardys and Bubba Ray Appearances Kept Secret, Who Was Backstage
– PWInsider reports that very few people knew about Bubba Ray Dudley and the Hardy Boys’ appearances at ROH Manhattan Mayhem on Saturday before they happened, with Joe Koff, Delirious, Greg Gilliand and possibly the Young Bucks being the only exceptions. Staff was told to be ready for autograph sessions at intermission and after the event but were not told who would be appearance.
– The site also said that Bull James, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Maxwell Jacob Feinstein were all backstage at the event.
– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to comment on the Tag Team Title win, posting:
AND NEW… @RingOfHonor Tag Team Champions of the World.. #HouseHardy#GreatestTagTeamInSpaceAndTime https://t.co/C3sWB3w3AL pic.twitter.com/6r0BOQKdl2
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 5, 2017
ROH Tag Champs
TNA Tag Champs
OMEGA Tag Champs
South America Tag Champs
Mid-Atlantic Tag Champs
Mexican Tag Champs
National Tag Champs pic.twitter.com/66uDvqpvSn
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 5, 2017